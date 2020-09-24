On Monday September 15, 2020 Gary Lyle Schaben of Elk River (formally of Monticello), MN passed away at the age of 73 years while watching the sun rise with his loving family. Gary will be dearly missed by his wife Rita (36 years) of Elk River, sons Chad (Debra) Schaben of Saint Michael, and Ben (Amanda) Schaben of San Antonio, TX, beloved grandchildren: Metabelle, Parker, and Will and Brother Edd (Diane) Schaben of LaCrosse, KS. Gary will be greeted in heaven by many Saints including his parents: Emma (Rothe) and Alva Schaben, brother John Schaben as well as Rita’s parents Winnie (Brees) and Al Friendshuh. Among his many trades, Gary found passion while hybridizing daylilies. As a farmer and daylily genetics hobbyist, he was able to practice his problem-solving skills as an engineer and engage his creative mind as a journalist and a creative artist. Gary was actively involved with many organizations throughout his life. His fondest memories involved contributing to the mission of the Daylily Society of MN, the American Hemerocallis Society, the Monticello Rod and Gun Club as well as many youth baseball organizations. Energized by connecting with nature, Gary found peace on a still lake, on a brisk fall morning usually while hunting or fishing, but also through photography. He often found joy while competing on a trap-shooting league, watching his 2 sons playing sports, hearing the stories of his grandchildren’s adventures, listening to the adventures of his many friends and sharing time in the garden with anyone who would listen to him. A memorial service was held Friday, September 18, 2020 at Otsego County Regional Park. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Gary Schaben, to The Miracle League of Central Minnesota (www.miracleleaguecentralMN.com) or your local food shelf. Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.