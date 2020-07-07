Fritz Herman Ibs, age 91 of Maple Lake, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on October 1, 1928, the son of Fritz and Anni (Reuter) Ibs. Though he was born in the United States, Fritz had lived 20 years of his life in Germany, where he still has many friends and loved ones living there today. In 1950, he was joined in marriage to Ingeborg “Inge” Helga Gertrud Kreiger in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. They were married for 67 wonderful and blessed years. Fritz and Inge returned to America in 1951, first to Green Bay, WI, then Minneapolis. They purchased a farm in 1961 in Maple Lake, MN, moving there in 1964, where they established their forever home. The farm was a center of their life, hosting family and friends and planting many gardens of flowers, vegetables, and other produce. He was a very hard worker and provided for his family by holding many occupations. He had a wide variety of work experiences including spending 18 years with Honeywell, driving school bus, cleaning the local bank, pipefitting, shoveling coal, worked at a feed mill, owned a gas station, and raised beef cattle - just to name a few! Fritz was curious by nature and loved to learn. He had a fondness for studying, learning through his life experiences and continuing education at Dunwoody. He pursued his interests in a wide range of subjects, but he especially loved history and politics; he was a voracious reader and read countless books right up until the end. Fritz was a member of the Lion’s Club, and participated on the mission board at Heartland Free Church where he fostered his relationship with Jesus. He hosted many relatives, guests, and friends and loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Inge; and parents, Fritz and Anni. Fritz is survived by his sons, Fritz Ibs, Jr., and Tom (Sue) Ibs all of Monticello; ten grandchildren, Kristina King, Kim Skanson, Brad Ibs, Steven Ibs, Brian Ibs, Scott Ibs, Rachel Schoepf, Hannah Ibs, Jacob Ibs, and Grace Ibs; 13 great-grandchildren, Tanner, Ellie, Sawyer, Anya, Owen, Ryder, Marna, Luke, Elin, Lincoln, Mae, Thea, and Oswin; siblings, Ernst (Anna), Peter (Brigetti), and Karl Ibs; and many other relatives and friends. A private family graveside service was held on June 25 at Lakeview Cemetery in Maple Lake. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo, 763-682-1363. Online condolences for the family may be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.