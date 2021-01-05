Freeman “Jerry” Gerald Mahoney, 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on December 29, 2020, following a short battle with cancer. Jerry was born November 27, 1943 (his mother’s birthday), in Memphis, TN, to John “Jack” and Huldah (Weems) Mahoney. He had a lively childhood growing up with three brothers, one sister, and many, many pets. He graduated from Catholic High School in 1961 and from Memphis State University in 1968. He married Muriel Grindberg on June 13, 1969, in Velva, ND. They began their married life in Memphis, TN, then lived for a brief time in Charlotte, NC, before finally settling in Bismarck, ND, where they raised their four children. Jerry and Muriel lived in Bismarck for almost forty years before moving to Big Lake, MN in 2013 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Jerry was a born salesman who could find something to talk about with anyone on the planet. He worked various sales jobs, including selling appliances, kitchen remodeling, and advertising. With his sales positions, he was able to travel frequently and go on many trips with his wife. In addition to talking, Jerry enjoyed hunting with his dogs, watching his sons’ sporting events, golfing, and cooking. He recently found new loves in fishing, restoring vintage sewing machines, woodworking, and playing cards with his family. He is the current two-time annual champion of the family’s weekly Hearts game, which his sons will claim he won “fairly.” He also became active with the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of over fifty years, Muriel (Grindberg) Mahoney; four children, Patrick (Kristen), Joseph (Deborah), Ralph (Liu), and Serena; six grandsons and one granddaughter; brother, John (Phyllis); and sister, Sharon (David) Lee; also several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his puppy, River, who brought him so much joy, love, and comfort the last two months. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, infant Huldah, Robert, and Martin; and his dear dogs, Leif, Preppie, Windsor, Shadow, Max, and Katie. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Henry in Monticello, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center in Memphis, TN. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
