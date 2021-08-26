Francis "Fritz" John Rakowski

Fritz was preceded in heavenly slumber by grandparents, Francis and Cecilia Rakowski and Robert and Marie Muehlbauer; parents, Francis “Frank” Joseph Rakowski and Harriet (Muehlbauer) Paulsen; step-father, Henry Paulsen; brothers, John, James, and Ronald Rakowski. He is survived by his son, Frankie (Carrie) Rakowski; step-sons, Eric (DeAnn) Alsaker and Jamie (Suzy) Alsaker; grandchildren, Austin and Alexis Rakowski; numerous step-grandchildren; siblings, Andrea (Richard) Crosby of Odessa, MN, Joel Rakowski of Kerkhoven, MN, David Rakowski of Spindale, NC and Lori Leuthardt of Benson, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Fritz had many loving attributes. He was family-oriented and delighted in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Although stubborn and meticulous, he was fun-loving, and everyone enjoyed being around him. Fritz was a Harley Davidson enthusiast, a jack-of-all-trades, and had the gift of a green thumb. He could make anything thrive. Memorial services have been held.
