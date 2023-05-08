Eugene Robert Garman

Eugene, 77, died from complications of frontotemporal dementia on May 6, 2023, at his home in Monticello, MN. Eugene was born October 25, 1945, in Devils Lake, ND, the son of Joseph and Hildegarde Garman.

Eugene graduated from Assumption Abbey High School in Richardton, ND, Class of 1963. Following graduation, Eugene served in the US Army from 1963-1966. After his military service, Eugene studied English at the University of Minnesota. He later received his Master's Degree from St. Cloud State University. Eugene worked his entire adult life for the Monticello Public School District as a teacher at Monticello High School, starting in 1970 until his retirement in 2003. Early in his career, Eugene directed many school plays and musicals. Later, he was instrumental in the implementation of the Turning Point ALP (Alternative Learning Program) that served at-risk students from Monticello High School. "Garm" was a beloved teacher and mentor to countless students and coworkers. His dedication to his craft was only surpassed by his connection to his students.

