Eugene Robert Garman

Eugene, 77, died from complications of frontotemporal dementia on May 6, 2023, at his home in Monticello, MN. Eugene was born October 25, 1945, in Devils Lake, ND, the son of Joseph and Hildegarde Garman.
Eugene graduated from Assumption Abbey High School in Richardton, ND, Class of 1963. Following graduation, Eugene served in the US Army from 1963-1966. After his military service, Eugene studied English at the University of Minnesota. He later received his Master's Degree from St. Cloud State University. Eugene worked his entire adult life for the Monticello Public School District as a teacher at Monticello High School, starting in 1970 until his retirement in 2003. Early in his career, Eugene directed many school plays and musicals. Later, he was instrumental in the implementation of the Turning Point ALP (Alternative Learning Program) that served at-risk students from Monticello High School. "Garm" was a beloved teacher and mentor to countless students and coworkers. His dedication to his craft was only surpassed by his connection to his students.
Eugene loved children of all ages, and had quite a collection of "adopted" grandchildren. He led many mission trips to Guatemala to help build homes there, and sponsored many children through Common Hope. He volunteered in prison ministry, was active in his church, and was also a Boy Scout leader for many years. Gene was an avid woodworker, and many family and friends were honored to have a piece of his handiwork in their homes. He was also an enthusiastic car collector, and restored several of them in his home workshop.
Eugene was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Michele; parents, Joseph and Hildegarde Garman of Kenmare, ND; his sister, Geraldine Wilcox; brothers, Stan Garman and LeRoy Garman; brother-in-law, Al Alfredson; and sister-in-law, Jean Garman.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Magadalene M. Garman; his son, Bob; daughter-in-law, Sheryl; granddaughter, Kate; grandsons, Jake Garman and Cory Henrich; sisters, Donna Alfredson and Debra Steinle (Jack); brothers, Patrick Garman (Jan), Maynard Garman and Daniel Garman (Joyce). He is also survived by close family friends Carmen, Pedro, Pau and John Botella as well as Shane, Skyler, Jameson and Quentin Soderquist; along with a multitude of other family friends and extended relatives.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Church of Saint Henry, 1001 E 7th St. in Monticello with Father Patrick Barnes as Celebrant. Visitation begins at 9AM and there will be refreshments in the social hall following the service. Interment with Military Rites at St. Henry's Cemetery in Monticello.
