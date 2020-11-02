Eugene Faber, 87, 50-year resident of Monticello, was received into heaven on October 20, 2020. Born in St. Nicholas, MN on April 2, 1933 to John and Margaret (Dockendorf) Faber. He was employed at Scherer Bros Lumber Company for 43 years until his retirement. Gene married his wife, Edith (Humola), on June 20, 1964. Gene enjoyed visiting family and friends, taking car rides and driving vacations with his wife, and attending events for his children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Robert and 13 siblings. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Edith; children Teresa Ressen (Cory) of Dayton, MN, John of Monticello; and granddaughters Vanessa and Abigail Ressen. Funeral mass will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Church of St. Henry, Monticello. Visitation will be one hour before mass. Burial at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
