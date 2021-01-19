Esther Geisler

Esther (Wagner) Geisler, 91, of Big Lake, MN, died at Cherrywood Advanced Living of Big Lake, MN, on January 15, 2021. Funeral Service will be at Noon on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Bethany Bible Church, 511 Eagle Lake Road, Big Lake, MN, with visitation one hour prior to service. She was born on December 11, 1929, in Forbes, ND to Jacob and Christine (Ley) Wagner. She grew up on the family farm in rural Forbes, ND and attended country school through the 8th grade. She was united in marriage to Richard Geisler on April 11, 1949 in Ellendale, ND. The couple then moved to Aberdeen, SD and later to Minneapolis, MN before making their home in Big Lake for the past 54 years. She is survived by one son Jeff (Susan) of Princeton, MN; three daughters Gladys Billars of Parkston, SD, Cheryl (Randy) Haberman of Monticello, MN, Sandy Schmatz of Monticello, MN and one daughter-in-law Chris Geisler of Brainerd, MN; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother Alvin (Barb) Wagner of Plover, WI and one sister-in-law Betty Wagner, of Minneapolis, MN; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Geisler; one son, Donald Geisler; one grandson, Jason Haberman; two brothers, Edwin Wagner and Marvin Wagner and one sister-in-law Linda Wagner. Interment Big Lake Cemetery. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
