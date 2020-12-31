Eric Carl Johnson, 55, concluded the final chapter of his life on December 24th, 2020 at his home in Buffalo, MN. Eric, the first son of Carl and Mary Johnson, was born in Sibley, IA on December 23rd, 1965. Aside from his parents, Eric is survived by his twin brother Mark, brothers Tom, Paul, and sister Joanna. Eric was a graduate of Monticello High School. He attended Anoka Ramsey Community College and St. Cloud State University. Eric will always be remembered for his magnetic and witty personality, and he was a warm-hearted and sensitive soul who would light up the room with his smile. He was an extraordinary athlete, and was blessed with many artistic talents - from choir to writing. Eric’s true passion was music- from his early childhood through high school musicals to community choir even recently - his appreciation and love for music rang through his heart. He truly enjoyed sharing this joyous gift with others, and he will forever live on in song; so many melodies will evoke memories of his spirit. The gift of the love he gave us all will resonate in our hearts forever, and we were blessed for having him in our lives. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Wright County Community Chamber Chorus, 1307 Viking Drive, Buffalo, MN 55313 (Attention Mike Walsh). Public visitation for Eric will be Tuesday, January 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. A private family memorial service will be held that same day. Arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo, MN. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.