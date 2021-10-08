Ellen Rosemarie Wethington

Ellen Rosemarie Schaub Wethington, 92, passed away gracefully and peacefully on October 3, 2021, alongside a loving family who cared for and loved her very much. She was born May 2, 1929, in Ipswich, South Dakota, and was raised on the prairie alongside eight siblings during the 1930's Great Depression.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Francis Wethington, Ph.D., MD; an infant daughter, Anna Marie; her parents, Frank B. and Anna E. (Polt) Schaub; four sisters and four brothers.
Survived by six children and their spouses: Michael (Wendy) Wethington, Anne Wethington, Margaret (John) Arnold, Joseph (Susan) Wethington, Elizabeth (Gary) Vaughan, Patrick (Kerry) Wethington, and grandchildren: Michael Joseph Jr. and Anna Marie Wethington (Thomas Myers); Claire, Patrick, Ellen and Matthew Arnold; Glenna and Grace Wethington; Michael Francis and Hannah Vaughan; and Madeline, Audrey, Jacqueline and Adeline Wethington. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Helen Schaub and Charlotte Schaub, and many loving nieces and nephews from across the country.
Our mother will be greatly missed for her true and honest ways, her example of the daily practice of her Catholic faith, her physical routines and resilience, her ability to raise her family up and show her love in small gestures of shared prayer, magazine and newspaper clippings, and candy as well as loving calls, hugs and cards ending in "JMJ."
Washburn-McReavy Davie's Chapel, Minneapolis, (612)377-2203.
