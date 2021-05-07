Elizabeth “Sue” Johnson, 81, died peacefully on May 1, 2021 at her home in Bourbonnais, IL. Sue is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim. Also surviving are her children, Bill (Linda) and Bob (Lesa) of Bourbonnais, IL and Kathleen (Dave) of Iowa City, IA; four grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Alexander and Nicholas and two great-grandchildren, James and Isabelle. Sue was born in 1939 in North Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from the University of Minnesota and taught elementary school in Minneapolis prior to making family moves to Washington, Boston, Chicago and then retirement to Buffalo, MN. Sue was a life-long teacher and volunteer with leadership roles in many children’s and community groups. While living in Buffalo, she was a Wright County Master Gardener and also helped maintain the gardens at Camp Courage. Sue was an active member of the Bethlehem United Church of Christ, Maple Lake Community Theater, and the Little Eagle Lake Association. She loved reading, teaching, gardening, crafting and doing nice things for people. She very rarely left a meeting without having volunteered to do something and rarely left a garden center without a plant needing some TLC in her hand. She saw value and potential in everybody she met. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Research or a charity of your choice. Alternately, please help someone in need of mentoring or emotional support in her honor. No public services are planned. Please sign her online guestbook at jensenfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.