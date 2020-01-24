Elizabeth Kepka, age 93, passed away on January 21, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1927 in Monticello, MN to George and Lela (Iverson) Hill. She graduated from Elk River High School in 1944. She attended Ag School at the University of Minnesota then remained in Minneapolis where she worked for the Red Cross, Land O’Lakes and Link-Belt. On November 6, 1957, she married Gary Kepka and moved to Worthington, MN. In 1969, she returned to Monticello and served as church secretary at the Community United Methodist Church for 19 years before retiring. In May 2019, she moved to Oak Park Place Assisted Living in Madison, WI to be close to her daughter. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dwight and husband, Gary. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Kepka and son-in-law Loren Eilbes. A visitation will be held at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Home, 250 E. Broadway in Monticello on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Monticello Community United Methodist Church, 9225 Jason Ave. NE on Monday, January 27 at 11:30 a.m. Elizabeth will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918.
Elizabeth Mary Kepka
