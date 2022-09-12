Elizabeth "Alice" K. Ross

Alice, age 84, of Monticello passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

She married Donald Ross on May 7, 1963 at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta. Together they raised five children and they lived in Monticello most of their lives. Alice always lived life to the fullest and her spunk and energy was admired by all who knew her.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.