Elizabeth "Alice" K. Ross

Alice, age 84, of Monticello passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
She married Donald Ross on May 7, 1963 at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta. Together they raised five children and they lived in Monticello most of their lives. Alice always lived life to the fullest and her spunk and energy was admired by all who knew her.
She enjoyed bowling, downhill skiing, golfing and rides on her four-wheeler - not to mention the occasional zipline or parasailing excursion! She also loved to travel, play cards and dice, casino trips and take on new adventures with her family and friends. Alice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally. She was the biggest fan in the stands of her children and grandchildren's games and was always the first to offer a lending hand. She spent several sleepless nights praying for anyone who needed it. Her faith and love for Jesus Christ was apparent to everyone that knew her. Alice also spent her free time volunteering and donating to countless organizations.
She is survived by her children, Tom (Shelly) Ross of Danbury, WI, Todd Ross of Zimmerman, Jesse (Elizabeth) Ross of Orrock, Jeanine Ross (Fladeboe) of Monticello and Amy Capes of Zimmerman; siblings, Bernice (Andy) Witschen of Monticello, John (LaVerne) Pelzer of South Haven and Marlene (Gary) Laudenbach of St. Augusta; 10 grandchildren, Mike, Matt and Mandie, Jesse, Heather and Wyatt, Cody and Cadin, Connor and Bryce; and 11 great -grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald on October 3, 2019; grandson, Jordan; brothers and sisters, Frank Pelzer, Luella Klaverkamp, Adeline Laudenbach, Ruth Toenjes, Ed Pelzer, Beatrice Neu, and Eugene Pelzer; and many other dear family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4-8PM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway Street, Monticello, MN, and 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Church of St. Henry, 1001 E. 7th Street, Monticello, MN. Luncheon will follow Mass. Entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Augusta, MN.
