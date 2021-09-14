Elaine Schneider, 79, of Staples, passed away peacefully September 11, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Elaine was born on January 17, 1942 in Anoka to William and Bernice (Milner) Koehler. She married Bob Schneider in 1959. They moved from Anoka to Monticello in 1968 where they spent over 50 years living before moving to Staples in 2011. Elaine enjoyed reading, traveling to Florida for the winter and being able to tend to her garden and pick tomatoes in the middle of January. She will be missed by all who knew her. Elaine is survived by her loving husband Bob of 62 years; sons, Todd (Cindy) and Chad (Karen); daughter-in-law, Lori; 10 grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Ed Koehler and Peggy (Stan) Elais. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Craig. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.
