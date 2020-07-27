Elaine M. Nelson of Monticello, MN passed away July 20, 2020 at age 95. Elaine was born April 13, 1925 in Donnely, MN to Fred and Clara Anderson. They moved to Big Lake, MN when she was two. Elaine graduated from Big Lake High School class of 1942. On December, 28, 1946, Elaine married Robert A. Nelson of Monticello, MN. The couple made their home in Monticello for the next 59 years until Robert passed away in April of 2005. Elaine worked for the Monticello Post Office for 22 years, retiring in 1985. In retirement, Elaine enjoyed spending time at the cabin with her grandkids. She also liked reading and going out to lunch with her gal pals. The last six years of her life, Elaine lived in The Glenn Memory Care in Buffalo, MN. Elaine is survived by her children David (Judy) of Monticello, Steven of Big Lake, Jane (John) Kiebel of New Hope; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters Nadine and Faye and brother Donald. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, six sisters and four brothers. A special thank you to everyone at The Glenn Memory Care and Fairview Hospice. Because of Covid 19, a private memorial service is planned. Memorials are preferred to be directed to a charity of your choice.
