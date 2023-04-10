Edward James Shanks, age 74 of Buffalo, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born February 15, 1949 in Pine Island, MN, the son of Harold and Mary (Owen) Shanks.
Ed graduated from Pine Island High School with the class of 1967. Ed obtained his bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University and Masters from St. Mary's University. He was a beloved Industrial Tech Teacher at Keister High School from 1975-1977, and Becker High School from 1977-2006.
On March 20, 1971, Edward Shanks married his high school sweetheart, Jane Glabe.
Ed was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease 19 years ago and stayed courageous over those many years. He never let Parkinson's hold him back from living a fun filled life. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, woodworking, fishing, traveling, camping, casino trips, and an occasional beer. Ed also enjoyed talking to those around him and made an impact with his calm personality and infectious laugh. He truly was an all-around good guy with a heart of gold.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary Shanks; brother, Dave Shanks; sister, Barb Hagens; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Glabe Monson.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Jane Shanks; son, Ben Shanks; daughter, Claire (Brett) Austin; grandchildren, Madeline, Samuel, Mason, Sophia; siblings, Judy (Barry) Youngberg, Jerry (Nancy) Shanks, Carle (Cheryl) Shanks, Jody (Brian) Krause, Amy Shanks-Cogswell, John Shanks; siblings-in-law, Betty Shanks, Richard Hagens, Annette Glabe, Leland (Lori) Glabe; and many nieces, nephews, family and numerous friends.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at The V by HH, 66 Maple Ave. N, Maple Lake, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the National Parkinson's Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
