Edward James Shanks

Edward James Shanks, age 74 of Buffalo, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born February 15, 1949 in Pine Island, MN, the son of Harold and Mary (Owen) Shanks.

Ed graduated from Pine Island High School with the class of 1967. Ed obtained his bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University and Masters from St. Mary's University. He was a beloved Industrial Tech Teacher at Keister High School from 1975-1977, and Becker High School from 1977-2006.

