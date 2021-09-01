Edward James Lane was born on March 30, 1947 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of James and Mary (Page) Lane. Edward graduated from White Bear Lake High School and then Attended Huron College, graduating with a degree in Physical Education. Ed met and married Susan Heil; their union was blessed with three sons, Patrick, Chad and Robert. In 1969, the couple moved their family to Monticello, Minnesota. Ed would spend the next several years teaching elementary students with the Monticello School District. He loved teaching and coaching! His time with the “Youth” was precious and he enjoyed the different personalities that each student brought to his day. He helped coach football, basketball, wrestling, baseball, marching band and honor guard over the years. Ed loved to be busy, so he also ran the summer baseball program. When he was not teaching or coaching, Ed and Susan volunteered at St. Henry’s and spent time with a group of fellow teachers and their spouses, meeting every Friday night. This group, as they became more “experienced” in life, named themselves the Geriatric Gang. Ed loved adventures, often surprising the family by having them all pile in the car and heading off on a destination. The family spent numerous trips in Duluth, the western coast or up north fishing, relaxing in the boat. “Safety Ed” was the father-in-law that cared for his sons’ wives, as if they were his own children. His pride and joy were his three grandsons. Even though he was always busy, he shared his loving, comical, personality with others, being the selfless soul that he was. Ed passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home in Monticello. He was 74 years old. He was welcomed in Heaven by his greatest catch, Susan; his parents; and his two brothers, James Warren Lane Jr. and Jeffrey Lane. He is survived by his three sons and their families, Patrick Lane of Monticello, Chad Lane and his wife Nicole and their son Eddie of Becker, and Bob Lane and his wife Chris and their sons Garett and James of Becker. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Henry in Monticello. Visitation will be on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Peterson Grimsmo Funeral Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior at the church the day of Mass. Burial will follow Mass at St. Henry’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements for Ed are with the Peterson Grimsmo Funeral Chapel of Monticello. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
