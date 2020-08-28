Edward A. Kaz, age 91, of Annandale died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Annandale Care Center surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale with Fr. Thomas Olson as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in French Lake Township. Visitation will be held from 3-6:30 p.m. on Monday and 1:30-2:45 p.m. Tuesday, both at the church. Physical distancing, capacity limitations and universal masking will all be observed. Edward Allen Kaz was born on July 3, 1929 at the family farmstead near Monticello to Joseph and Antonia (Pechous) Kaz. Ed spent his early years working on the family farm. Throughout his life, Ed remembered this time fondly and always had stories to share from the farm. When called to serve, Ed served his country in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War building airfields in England. After returning from England, Ed married Donna Faye Maurice on June 23, 1956 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello. In 1958, they moved to Annandale and purchased Dunton’s Hardware with Donna’s uncle, Lucian Maurice. Together they built a successful business that is the fixture on Main Street in Annandale today known as Kaz Hardware. Even after Ed’s son, Joe, took over day-to-day operation of the store in 2000, Ed could still be found at the store ready to help and visit with regular customers until he moved to the Annandale Care Center. Ed loved to travel with Donna; together they visited many places including Monaco, Rome, Hawaii, Mexico and took many cruises. He was a lifelong outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life. Ed shared this love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. Ed was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Annandale Conservation Club, Annandale-Maple Lake American Legion, and the Annandale Honor Guard. He served the community of Annandale in many ways including as past President of the Annandale Chamber of Commerce. Most important to Ed was his faith and his family. He will be remembered for his kind smile, deep care for others and connections with people. He is survived by his daughters and son, Valerie Kaz of Annandale, Trude (John) Sowada of St. Cloud and Joe (Melissa) Kaz of Annandale; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Jill), Beth (Ben), Emily, Michael (Ashley), Matthew, Danny, and Carrie; brother-in-law, Richard Davis; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Antonia; wife, Donna Faye; brother, Harry; sisters, Helen Punchochar, Betty Yager, Genevieve Weimann, Ann Davis and an infant sister, Rosella. Ed’s grandchildren will serve as casket bearers. The St. Ignatius Music Ministry and Pat Frieberg will provide the music for the service. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Annandale. Obituary, Guestbook, Video Tribute and Funeral Webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
