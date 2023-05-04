Earle James Ludders Jr., 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Buffalo, MN, on February 4,2023.
He was born January 26, 1935 to Leota and Earle Ludders Sr. in Minneapolis, MN.
Earle worked as a systems analyst at Soo Line Railroad in the early days when computers were first using fortran programming. He was an avid reader and loved watching westerns and comedies, especially Laurel and Hardy. His grand, great and great-great grandchildren were the "apple of his eye" and his eyes always lit up when he saw them.
Earle is survived by brothers, Craig (Jean) Sincock and Gary (Sharon) Schmid; sister-in-law, Judy Ludders; sons, Dennis (Terri) and David; daughter-in-law, Nina; grandchildren, Stephanie (Larry), Beth (Steve), Michael, Tiffany (Brent), Jennie (Tanner) and Jonathan; great grandchildren, Andy (Sarah), Abriana, Riley, Zoey, Carter and Jalen; great-great grandchildren, Castile and Rosemary.
Earle was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene; sisters, Deota and Cheryl; brother-in-law, Douglas; former spouse, Donna; sons, Stephen and Todd; daughter-in-law, Darlene; and great-grandson, Zachery.
"Your life wasn't perfect. You saw a lot, loved a lot, lost a lot and made mistakes along the way. But you will be missed. RIP Grandpa." Mike Ludders
A private celebration of life is being held at a later date.
