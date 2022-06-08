Douglas "Doug" J. Paumen

Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker with Fr. Michael Kellogg officiating for Douglas "Doug" Paumen, age 71, who passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Burial will be at St. Henry's Cemetery in Monticello at a later date. Visitation held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Doug was born January 8, 1951 in Buffalo to Leonard and Muriel (Pribyl) Paumen. He grew up on a farm near Maple Lake and has lived in the Becker area most of his life. Doug married Wanda Hartwig on November 20, 1971 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Monticello. He worked as an Accountant and then as Director of Finance at Great River Energy, retiring in 2010. He was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church.
Doug enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, spending time at the cabin in Emily, gardening, reading, and attending kids sporting events. He was intelligent, caring, hard-working, had a strong faith, and was most proud of his family.
Doug is survived by his dog, Toby of Becker; wife, Wanda of Becker; sons, Matt (Heidi) and Troy (Pam) all of Becker; grandchildren, Cody, Tanner, Amara, Brady, and Bryce; sisters and brothers, Marcella (Norbert) Schaufler of Maple Lake, Mary Van Offren of Maple Lake, Jerry (Joyce) of Buffalo, Tom (Linda) of Buffalo, Maurice (Karen) of Waite Park, Rick (Judy) of Maple Lake, John (Nancy) of Eden Prairie, Jean (Gary) Neutz of Monticello, David (Marlene) of Hoover, AL, and Greg (Diana) of South Haven; and sister-in-law, Martha Paumen of Maple Lake.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; son, Justen; brothers, Russell and Robert; sister, Lenore; brother-in-law, George Van Offren; and sister-in-law, LaVonne Paumen.
Special thank you to Centra Care Hospice and the staff at Coborn's Cancer Center for their extraordinary care and support.
