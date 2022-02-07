Douglas Alan Kofoed, age 46 of Miami Beach, FL, passed away unexpectedly on 1-30-2022.
Survived by Janice Kofoed-Middlestadt, Dan (Darlyn) Kofoed, 3 siblings and families, 4 step-siblings and families, 3 uncles, 3 aunts and families, and grandmother Delilah Burmeister.
As a skilled and diverse craftsman, he met many clients' needs with precision. Accomplished, respected and requested. Independence fueled his free will, from start to finish, Unafraid of opinions, and not shy to share them, his loyalty was matched only by his sense of fairness and equality. His coarse humor uplifted the spirit of all who would laugh. A special place in his heart held close the ones he loved, including his crew at "Lost Weekend" SB. His purpose fulfilled, he is powerfully missed.
Funeral service Saturday, 2-12-2022, 1 PM at Peterson Chapel, 119 Central Ave, Buffalo, MN 55313, preceded by visitation noon-1 PM.
