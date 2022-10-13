Doreen Dittbenner Baker

Doreen, age 67 of Monticello, passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2022 with her husband Christopher by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arvid R. and Marcia (Timm) Dittbenner and brother Robert "Bobby" Allen Dittbenner (1951).
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Christopher J. Baker; siblings Steve (Lynn) Dittbenner and Sandy (Kenny) Millslagle; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Doreen was loved by more people than she ever knew. She was so funny and provided loads of laughs to all with her sense of humor. She was a tremendous caregiver, serving for years in different capacities as a caregiver to people and pets. She was a registered nurse and worked in a group home, and at AMRTC for 33 years. She also worked at a pet hospital where she lovingly cared for pets, even bathing and grooming them. Doreen was fun-loving and the girl loved to gamble!
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior to service at the Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway Street, Monticello, MN, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.