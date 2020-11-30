Donovan West, age 86, of Monticello, MN passed away November 20, 2020. Donovan was born in Campbell, MN to Kenneth and Ethel West. At age 18, Donovan, a cousin and four others joined the Army in 1942. Donovan served proudly in the United States Army for 20 years. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam War. He spent time in Austria, Holland, and Germany. He was stationed at Fort Benning, GA, Fort Lee, VA, and Fort Snelling, MN. After an adventurous time, he found the love of his life, Carol, in 1970 while stationed at Fort Lee, VA. He was in the Army, she was a nurse, a tale as old as time… After retiring from the Army, he just couldn’t sit still. He then tried his hand at a few different jobs, with the next longest being a long haul truck driver for nearly 20 years. So many stories of him traveling the country, all the sights he got to see. He always knew the best route from point A to point B in order to avoid the traffic. Don always had a deep love for gardening. As a teenager growing up in Fairmount, ND, he had plowed and harvested thousands of acres of corn, wheat and hay. Then, after retiring yet again from life as a truck driver, he quickly found himself in the driver’s seat of the City of Monticello Parks Crew where he could be on a tractor mowing the city’s property, which made him happy and time flew by. Then, Donovan was diagnosed with lung cancer and had to have surgery. As much as he wanted to go back to work, he knew it was time to finally retire. In his spare time, Don enjoyed being outdoors fishing off the pier in Chesapeake Bay with his daughter Renee. He loved animals and had many dogs and cats that he “spoiled.” Don collected anything John Deere and was a diehard Chevy Man. Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol; he was a caring and loving father to his daughter Renee and his son Donnie (his mini-me); his sister Sylvia; four grandchildren, Ashley, Nathaniel, Christopher, Donna (Michael); three great-grandchildren, Lucie, Koi, Alexandra; also by his beloved dog “Little Bit” as well as many other relatives and friends. Donovan is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ethel West; daughter, Donna; brothers, Laverne (Kathyrn), Dennis, and Gary. Don was a kind, loving and giving man. He donated to many charities and would always give a helping hand. In his honor, in lieu of flowers, we have created a fundraiser for The Wounded Warrior Project. We know he would love for his legacy to continue through your gifting. https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/Donovan-West Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private family ceremony and burial with Military Honors at Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. We look forward to hosting a celebration of life in the near future. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
