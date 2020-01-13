Donna Mae Stolp (Hayes), age 75 of Monticello, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lake Ridge Care Center in Buffalo. Her parents, Beryl and Wilma (Smith) Hayes preceded her in death. She is survived by son Heath (Lorene) of Clearwater; daughter Holli Schillewaert of Monticello; grandchildren Zachary (Amanda), Brandon and Sabrina Stolp, Noah and Emma Schillewaert; great-granddaughter Charleigh Stolp; the Hayes brothers Jim (Delores), Ronnie (Joyce), Brad (Bonnie), Brian (Rose), Woody (Carolyn); sister Stella Cain; cousin Randy Smith. Donna worked as a cook for the Big Lake and Monticello School Districts and loved the kids and teachers that she worked with. She also was a cook at Stella’s Cafe. Her family and grandchildren were very important to her. Donna loved gardening, the seasons, and her cat Buddy. Funeral Service will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Avenue North in Monticello. Visitations will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Donna Mae Stolp (Hayes)
To send flowers to the family of Donna Stolp, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
9300 Jason Ave. NE
Monticello, MN 55362
9300 Jason Ave. NE
Monticello, MN 55362
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.