Donna L. Brauch

Donna Brauch, age 91, of Monticello passed away on Nov. 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roman; son, William; parents, Franz and Lucille Swanberg; brother, Richard Swanberg; sister, Mary Daniels. Donna lived the majority of her life in Monticello, but also resided in Laramie, WY and Norman, OK for a time. She was a 1947 graduate of Monticello High School and worked in the Post Office for 20+ years. She was a member American Legion Auxiliary (past president), Monticello Senior Center and Monticello/Big Lake Hospital Auxiliary. She loved needlework and countless babies left the hospital in hats and booties knitted by Donna. She was a founding member of the Monticello Country Club as well as a lifelong member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church, where she was an active volunteer over the years. She is survived by her children, Barbara Brauch (Larry Klick), Richard (Shari) Brauch, Mary (Mike) Maher, LuAnn (Rick) Pribyl and Patricia (Jeff) Peterson; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at St Henry Catholic Church, 1001 E 7th St., Monticello. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
