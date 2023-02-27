Donald Roy Nicolai

Donald Roy Nicolai, age 88 of Monticello, MN, passed away peacefully February 24, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Don was born February 5, 1935 to Martha and Alex Nicolai in Cloquet, MN. Don served in the 3rd Battalion 5th Marines from 1956 to 1959. After an honorable discharge, he went on to become a Physician's Assistant (PA), one of the first practicing in the state of Minnesota. He worked for 49 years full time as a PA, seven days a week, many of those at Northwest Family Physicians in Crystal, MN. He had a large practice with many patients who preferred to see him over anyone else. They called him "Doctor Don." Again and again they told him, "When we want to feel better, we come see you."

