Donald Roy Nicolai, age 88 of Monticello, MN, passed away peacefully February 24, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
Don was born February 5, 1935 to Martha and Alex Nicolai in Cloquet, MN. Don served in the 3rd Battalion 5th Marines from 1956 to 1959. After an honorable discharge, he went on to become a Physician's Assistant (PA), one of the first practicing in the state of Minnesota. He worked for 49 years full time as a PA, seven days a week, many of those at Northwest Family Physicians in Crystal, MN. He had a large practice with many patients who preferred to see him over anyone else. They called him "Doctor Don." Again and again they told him, "When we want to feel better, we come see you."
Don had a sharp mind and was always thinking of new inventions. In 1983, he invented the CRYOCUP™, a small plastic device which revolutionized the administration of ice massage around the world. To this day CRYOCUP™ is sold by physical and online retailers, instantly recognized by physical therapists, and remains the benchmark against which all ice massage and cryotherapy products are measured.
Don is preceded in death by his wife, Kay; his parents, Martha and Alex; his daughters, Kathy and Tawnja; and his grandson, Cole.
He is survived by his brother Ken and sister-in-law Jan; his daughters, Senja and Roberta Nicolai; his grandchildren, Adam Nicolai, Tiara Peterson, Cameron Jensen, and Dalton Jensen; and his great-grandchildren, Isaac, Rydia, Aidan, Keira, and Peyton.
Funeral services will be held March 2nd at 11 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at the Peterson Chapel in St. Michael, MN. Burial with military honors will commence on March 3rd at 2 PM, at the Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MN, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Kay.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.