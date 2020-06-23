Donald Ellsworth Robinson, 89, of Oelwein, Iowa passed on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Pillars Nursing Home Waterloo, Iowa from natural causes. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m.. this Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the rural Walker Cemetery in Hills near Riverside, Iowa. Sympathy notes may be left for the Robinson family at www.sandfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Riverside is caring for Donald’s arrangements. Donald was born on August 29,1930, in LaGlace, Alberta, Canada. The son of Marion and Daisy (Powelson) Robinson. Donald was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Monticello, Minnesota on March 28,1948. He obtained his Masters Degree from Northeast Missouri, Minnesota. Shortly thereafter he served his country in United States Army as a medic. During the Korean War he attained the rank of Corporal and received 3 Bronze Stars without carrying a weapon. He marched in Chicago with MLK Jr. Donald was a teacher and auctioneer. He enjoyed adventure, travelling, gardening, cooking, history, documentaries, especially Constitutional law and justice. Donald is survived by his two brothers, Gerald(Carol) Robinson of Waterloo, Iowa. Robert (Elizabeth) Robinson of Long Prairie, Minnesota. He had 7 nieces and 5 nephews living. Donald was preceded in death by his parents: two sisters and brothers in law, Kathleen (Dick) Collins and Meryl (Richard) LaSorsa, a nephew Michael LaSorsa and a niece, Mary Jane Robinson.
