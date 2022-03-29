Don passed away at St. Cloud Hospital on March 22, 2022 at the age of 87. He successfully completed gene therapy for lung cancer but succumbed to a perforated bowel.
Don was born on September 21, 1934, in Colfax Township, MN to Elmer and Agnes (Skindelien) Roisum. He grew up in a wonderful family near New London, MN. He married the love of his life, Evy Glauvitz in 1958 and they had two children. He spent his career working for NSP where he was one of the original operators at the nuclear plant in Monticello.
Don was known for his kindness and generosity. His friends appropriately nicknamed him "Donny Good Guy"! He was a lover of sports, playing softball and golf for many years. He was an avid gardener and continued to hunt up until this past fall and fished with Evy's family every summer. He was a "friend of Bill" since 1978. Don will be greatly missed. We were all blessed to have had him in our lives. We lost an amazing man who will never be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his incredible wife Evy; sister Geraldine (Carlton "Pinky") Stenbakken; and brother-in-law Jim Beaudette.
Don is survived by his son Scott Roisum; daughter Robin (Chris) Longley; grandchildren Colin Roisum, Alissa Church, Brandon (Erin) Longley, Dustin (Debrianna) Longley, and Jordan Longley; great-grandchildren Esme, Eston, Silas, Devereaux, and Dvorak; siblings Jo (Doug) Lungstrom, Lou Beaudette, and John (Sandy) Roisum; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. At Don's request, there will be no services.
