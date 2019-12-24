Dixie Banks, age 84 of Monticello, passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother; her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who love her. Survived by her children, Steven (Joni) of Gilbert, MN, Laurie (David Schneider) of Becker, MN, Les of Biwabik, MN; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Bufard and her grandson, Joshua Banks. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on February 1st at the Assemblies of God Church in Crosby, MN, Officiant is Pastor Dustin McCaleb. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
Dixie L. Banks
To plant a tree in memory of Dixie Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.