Dennis Robert Jordan, 85, died Friday, January 17, 2020 with his family at his side. Dennis was born in Minneapolis where he met his wife of 59 years, Diane. He joined the Navy and became a pilot, traveling the world and serving the country he loved. After retiring from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander, he settled his family in Monticello and worked in engineering and facilities management at St. Benedict’s College and then Hamline University. Dennis was a loving husband and father. He was respected for his work ethic, leadership, and humility. He enjoyed reading, music, planting trees, riding his tractor, and making improvements where he could in his corner of the world. He will be deeply missed and always loved. A funeral mass will be held at St. Henry’s Church on Friday, January 31st at 10:30.
Dennis Robert Jordan
