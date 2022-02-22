Denny, age 87 of Monticello, passed away at St. Benedict's Senior Community of Monticello on Friday, February 18, 2022 .
Dennis was born on February 4, 1935 on the family farm near Lancaster, MN to Edward and Blenda (Nelsen) Ekholm. He served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. He lived and worked as a Cement Mason (Local #557) in the Twin Cities and Monticello/Big Lake area. He worked on multiple buildings, Interstate 94 and the Sherco Power Plant in Becker, MN. Dennis was married to Iola Swan in 1973. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking and gardening. He and Iola spent their time together fishing, camping, and laughing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Blenda; wife Iola; brothers Lawrence and Alton Ekholm; nephews Jesse Swan, Rick Snarr and Thomas and Steven Ekholm.
He is survived by his step-daughter Julie (David) Lindquist; step-granddaughters Melissa Lindquist (Michael Gold) and Kristina Lindquist; and many relatives, friends and neighbors.
The family would like to thank his medical and care team at Allina Health, the St. Cloud V.A. and St. Benedict's for their excellent care.
Funeral services for Dennis held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7PM, with visitation at 6PM at the Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
