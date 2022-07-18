Delwin Cardinal, age 85 of Monticello, born May 30, 1937, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022 after losing his battle with bladder cancer.
Preceded in death by wife of 63 years Marlene (Strand), parents Willmar and Muriel, brother Garryl, sister Verla (Lyrek) and grandson Austin.
Survived by his children Curtis (Robyn), Craig, and David (Tami); siblings Willis, Mylen, Marlette (Babatz), Arlynn, Gerlene (Klingelhoets), Orlan and Dorlyn; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many more relatives and friends.
In 1955, Del Completed Army Basic Training in Fort Carson, CO, and deployed to Nancy, France, where he was the Auto Hobby Shop supervisor. Work history includes being a mechanic at Boyer Ford and Oscar Roberts Redi Mix, which led him to start Cardinal Fleet Service in St Louis Park, and then moved the business to Brainerd, MN when he and Marlene relocated there in 1981.
Del and Marlene enjoyed traveling and visited 19 countries. After retirement, Del and Marlene built their dream townhouse in Monticello and spent winter months in Florida, Arizona and Texas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 1001 7th St. E. in Monticello, with Catholic Mass at 11:00, light lunch at noon, followed by final interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Waverly, MN. No Flowers please. Memorials preferred to the Cancer Research Foundation of your choice. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
