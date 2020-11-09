Delores (Brunsell) Kaufert

January 1, 1921 – October 30, 2020 Services was Sunday, November 8, at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, Monticello. Friends visited prior to the service. Delores Brunsell was born in Hasty, MN to Robert and Malvina Brunsell. She attended Monticello High School, then graduated from Annandale High School & the Minnesota School of Business. Delores worked in Minneapolis at North East Bank and Deere & Weber. In 1943 she took the train to Seattle to marry Emil Kaufert, as he had volunteered for the Navy. When he was transferred to Portland, Oregon, Delores worked at an aircraft plant. Once Emil was sent to Pearl Harbor, Delores returned to Minneapolis. Upon Emil's return, they started a family. Emil built their first home in Robbinsdale, then moved to Fridley,& retired to Monticello in 1975. They were members of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Monticello VFW, & the Senior Citizens Center. Delores was a frequent volunteer at the local hospital & the Senior Center, while working as a secretary for an attorney. They loved to travel, so they joined the Senior Citizens in trips to Houston, Boston, & Hawaii. In addition, they visited relatives in Ohio, Missouri, California, & Illinois Survivors include daughters Linda King of Oswego, IL and Nancy Schwartz of Buffalo, MN. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter, Pamela Goergen, and four brothers & sisters. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
