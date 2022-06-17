Debra "Deb" Viegut

Debra "Deb" Lou Viegut, 65, of Big Lake, MN, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Monticello CentraCare Hospital.
She was born March 19, 1957 in Waseca, Minnesota the daughter of Elmer and Hazel (Sellner) Wilker. She grew up on a farm in the Meriden area. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1975.
On June 28, 1975, she married Robert "Bob" Viegut at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. They made their home in Owatonna before moving to Hawaii. When they returned to the mainland, they settled in Salt Lake City, Utah where they lived for six years were current residents of Big Lake, Minnesota.
Debra's work career included working at the Owatonna Nursing Home, Cedarview Nursing Home, Cabela's and most recently worked as the Housekeeping Supervisor at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Monticello, Minnesota.
Debra loved animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed spending time with her family fishing, camping and traveling and visiting with people everywhere she went. She also liked to flower garden, set up lawn decor, collect knick knacks and decorate for the holidays.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Viegut of Big Lake; children, Dan (and Margarita) Viegut of Big Lake and Amy (and John) Kennedy of Hawarden, IA; grandchildren, Samantha Owen, Curtis Kennedy and Joshua Kennedy; great-grandchild, Amelia Vanderweide and siblings, Leigh Ann (and David) Kraay, Barb (and William) Wilcox, MaryJo (and James) Pelinka, Burnett "Bernie" Wilker, Curtis (and Mary) Wilker and Kristine (and Scott) Hartle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Hazel Wilker; brother, Gregory Wilker and four canine companions, Sayde, Buster, Lester and Steve.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Michaelson Funeral Home with The Reverend Amanda Floy officiating. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Clinton Falls Township.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.