William “Bill” John Piram William “Bill” John Piram, age 66, of Annandale, passed away February 2, 2020. Arrangements by Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Annandale, (320) 274-8811. www.dingmannfuneral.com
William "Bill" John Piram
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
Feb 7
Prayer Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
7:00PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services
305 Park St E / PO Box 388
Annandale, MN 55302
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
35 Birch Street East
Annandale, MN 55302
Feb 8
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:30AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
35 Birch Street East
Annandale, MN 55302
