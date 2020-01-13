Vincent J. Helmers Vincent J. Helmers, age 18, of Frazee, MN, passed away Jan. 9, 2020. Arrangements by David-Donehower Funeral Home of Detroit Lakes, MN, (218)847-4147. DAVIDDONEHOWER.COM
Vincent J. Helmers
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Frazee High School
305 Lake Street N
Frazee, MN 56544
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00PM
Frazee High School
305 Lake Street N
Frazee, MN 56544
