Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.