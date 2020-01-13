Travis S. Kurkowski Travis S. Kurkowski, age 36, of Annandale, passed away Jan. 8, 2020. Arrangements by Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services, Annandale, (320)274-8811. www.dingmannfuneral.com
Travis S. Kurkowski
To send flowers to the family of Travis Kurkowski, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
Guaranteed delivery before Travis's Visitation begins.
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
Guaranteed delivery before Travis's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
Guaranteed delivery before Travis's Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.