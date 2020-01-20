Stephen P. Aanerud Stephen P. Aanerud, age 59, of Chokio, passed away Jan. 14, 2020. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home, (320)763-5900. www.andersonfuneral.net
Stephen P. Aanerud
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Anderson Funeral Home
659 Voyager Dr NW
Alexandria, MN 56308
Jan 24
Memorial Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
Anderson Funeral Home
