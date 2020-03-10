Henry W. Smith Henry W. Smith, age 96, of Maple Lake, passed away March 8, 2020. Arrangements by Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Annandale, (320)274-8811. www.dingmannfuneral.com

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
Mar 13
Prayer Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
7:00PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale
305 Park St. E.
Annandale, MN 55302
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
9:30AM-1:30PM
Silver Creek Community Church
4282 114th St NW
Silver Creek, MN 55358
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:30AM
Silver Creek Community Church
4282 114th St NW
Silver Creek, MN 55358
