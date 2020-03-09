Darlene “Dar” Mary Paumen Darlene “Dar” Mary Paumen, age 86, of Maple Lake, passed away March 8, 2020. Arrangements by Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services, (320)963-5731. www.dingmannfuneral.com

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Maple Lake
108 Oak Ave N, PO Box 577
Maple Lake, MN 55358
Mar 12
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:30AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
8 Oak Ave N.
Maple Lake, MN 55358
