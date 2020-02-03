Bernardine M. Weber Bernardine M. Weber, age 91, of Lakeville, formerly of Annandale and Minnetonka, passed away January 31, 2020. Arrangements by Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services, Annandale, (320) 274-8811. www.dingmannfuneral.com
Bernardine M. Weber
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
35 Birch Street East
Annandale, MN 55302
Feb 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:30AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
35 Birch Street East
Annandale, MN 55302
