Dean Paul Derosier of Monticello, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Dean was born October 24, 1968 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Elmer and Betty (Burton) Derosier. Dean was the second of three children and grew up in White Bear Lake. He graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1987. He went on to attend North Dakota State University where he completed his Bachelor’s degree. Dean worked for many years at Options, Inc. in Big Lake as a Program Manager. Dean was much loved by all who knew him. His compassion, sincerity, and good humor touched everyone he encountered. Dean was a wonderful partner, father, son, and brother. He is survived by many friends and loved ones who will never forget his quick wit and caring hugs. Dean is survived by his partner, Belle; five children, Grace, Allison, Elijah, Isaac, and Rachel; brother, Curtiss (Sharon); sister, Andrea; as well as his niece, Kailyn; nephew, DJ and many close friends. Dean was preceded in death by his father, Elmer and his mother, Betty. A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at a later date. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
