David Nervig passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on November 4, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Jim Nervig; grandson, Hunter Nervig. Survived by loving wife, Laurie; children, Mathew, Jessie, Cody; mother, Vicky; sister, Dannette Coleman (Chris). In addition, David recently discovered his birth family, Ginger, Eric, Chris, and Jacqui. David had three great passions in life: his faith, music, and his Harley. He loved playing his guitar and was a member of the band at Connect Church. David also loved the sense of freedom he felt when riding his Harley. Most important to him was his faith. He accomplished the greatest thing a person can accomplish on earth; he lived his life for the Lord and he spread that word to others. Visitation 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 11 at Peterson Grimsmo Funeral Chapel (250 W. Broadway St. E., Monticello). Covid restrictions apply. Private Funeral service 1 p.m., Thursday, November 12 at Connect Church (3989 Maciver Ave. NE, St. Michael). Due to covid, private service by invitation only.
