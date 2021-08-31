A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel in Monticello. A prayer service will also take place at 7:15 PM that evening. Visitation will resume the day of Mass at the church for one hour prior to the service. Private interment to follow at a later date. David Leo Crummy of Monticello, MN passed away due to heart failure on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Monticello Hospital at the age of 75. He was born in Warren, MN on July 22, 1946 to Leo and Wilma (Wiechmann) Crummy. David graduated from Argyle High School in 1964. He first attended college in Bottineau, ND where he ran and lettered in track. He then transferred to Moorhead State College where he received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts. It’s here where he met his wife, Margaret Simonitsch. They were married June 14, 1969 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Moorhead, MN. They moved to Monticello, MN where he would continue his career as the Shop/Industrial Arts teacher, which evolved into Industrial Technology. He taught in Monticello for close to 40 years, retiring in 2007. During his tenure in Monticello, he received his Master of Education from St. Mary’s University of Winona, MN. During his summers off from school, David owned his own construction company with his good friend and fellow teacher, David Briner. Many will fondly remember this crew as Crummy and Dummy. There were lots of projects they completed around town. David was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years. He was also a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church where he was instrumental in getting the Monticello Council of the Knights of Columbus started. David and Margaret also spent time volunteering for the Special Olympics held in Minnesota as well as New Haven, Connecticut. He was a referee for the district Special Olympics bowling. As an educator, he was instrumental in continuing to evolve his program. As technology increased, he worked to implement it as much as he could. He was passionate about teaching, so much so that after retiring, he continued on as a substitute for the district. He enjoyed seeing his grandchildren in the hallways and possibly in their teacher’s classroom. He was active in STRIVE where he helped students that were struggling to graduate, complete their required courses so that they were able to graduate on time with their respective class. He never stopped teaching. In his youth, David was a proud 4-H member showcasing many grains grown on his family farm where he earned one of many State Fair trips with his wheat. He later became a 4-H volunteer as his children were all members of the Maria Zepher’s 4-H Club. He especially enjoyed helping the Cloverbuds. The State Fair was an event that he never missed. For many years, what started out as a one-day event where the family would attend from sun-up until after the fireworks morphed into attending multiple days so that they could break the fair up in chunks. He didn’t miss an inch. David and Margaret also volunteered for Education MN in the Education Building for the past 13 years which allowed them free entrance on the day they volunteered. BONUS! Every summer, the couple spent a week vacation with their family at Breezy Point where they always found time to dance. They especially enjoyed Tammy and the Bachelor who they got to know personally over the years. After retirement, David filled his time brewing a variety of craft beers with his children, visiting his daughter, Krissy, in Las Vegas and fishing. He loved following his grandchildren’s lives and was very proud of them all. David was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Wilma (Wiechmann) Crummy. David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret; children, Richard (Christy) of Monticello, Brenda (James) Fisette of Monticello, Charlie (Amanda) of Maplewood, Krissy of Las Vegas, NV, and Caitlin (James Coyle) of Monticello; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Maggie) Fisette, Jacob, Alexander, Katie Fisette, Conor, Ian, Grayson, Quinn, Larkin and Arya; sister, Maureen (John) Rose of Omaha, NE; brothers Paul (Patricia) of Argyle, MN, Kevin (Helen) of Argyle, MN, and Charles (Laurie) of Grand Forks, ND.
