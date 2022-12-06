David Hanawalt

David J. Hanawalt, age 48 of Monticello, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born November 1, 1974.

David graduated Monticello High School in 1994 and attended Anoka Technical College for Culinary Arts in 1995. He loved to cook and share recipes. David worked as a DJ at R&R/High Energy Entertainment and loved music. David loved his companion dog, Lucy.

