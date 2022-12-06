David Hanawalt

David J. Hanawalt, age 48 of Monticello, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born November 1, 1974.
David graduated Monticello High School in 1994 and attended Anoka Technical College for Culinary Arts in 1995. He loved to cook and share recipes. David worked as a DJ at R&R/High Energy Entertainment and loved music. David loved his companion dog, Lucy.
David is preceded in death by father Orrin and grandparents.
Survived by mother Peggy; brothers, James (Lynnet) and Jason (Karen); sister, Christine; five nieces and nephews; eight grand nieces and nephews; special friends, Mike and Donna, Julie and Regina, Ricki and Kendall and many, many others.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3pm at Community United Methodist Church, 9225 Jason Ave. NE, Monticello. Visitation one hour prior at the church.
