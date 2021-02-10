Darlene D. Ludders, age 59 of Monticello, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, David, daughter Jennifer (Tanner) Wieme, son Jonathan, granddaughter Abriana, mother Shirley Lieffring, father Doug (Judy) Hanson, sisters, brother, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other family, and friends. She is preceded in death by dad Edward Lieffring, brother Donald Hanson, mother-in-law Donna Ludders, brother-in-law Steve Ludders, and nephew Zach Weiss. Darlene was a long time employee of Central MN Mental Health Center. She was a gifted crafter and artist who loved to paint, sew, garden, and bake. She loved spending time with her family and the apple of her eye was her granddaughter, Abriana (Doodlebug). She was a kind hearted and generous soul who will be missed by many! A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
