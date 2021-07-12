We are greatly saddened by the passing of Dale Walter Weese, 81, of Buffalo who left us on July 3, 2021. He was preceded by death by his parents Walter and Myrtle Weese and sister Ruby Markuson. He is survived by his wife Alice of 61 years; his sisters Arlys (Elroy) Petzel and Marilyn (Henry) Sievers; his children Steve (Rosanne) Weese, Patty (Tim) Lemke and Lynne (Jason) Holm; his grandchildren Anthony, Christopher, Daniel and Nathen, Vanessa, Catrina, Trista and Kaliana; his four great-grandchildren Khloee, Hayden, Adison and Keegen; along with many relatives and friends. He lived his entire life in the area and enjoyed it to the fullest. He will be missed by many. A memorial service is planned for Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Monticello Community Center, located at 505 Walnut Street in Monticello, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an informal service at noon.
