It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dale LeRoy Harris, born on May 21, 1946 in Moorhead, Minnesota to parents Josiah "Joe" and Bergie Harris. Dale passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of 76 from cancer.
Dale was a devoted father to two sons Steven, CA and Michael (Reggie), NV and he was a proud grandfather to his grandson Mikey.
Dale grew up in Moorhead. He spent his career as a Technical Director at KARE 11 TV retiring after over 30 years in the profession. Dale was also an avid sportsman and baseball pitching coach of the Monticello Polecats for many years while residing in Monticello, MN and was a member of the Monticello American Legion. Dale was proudly an Army Veteran and he attended the Monticello Covenant Church.
Dale will be missed by many.
A small gathering was held in Howard Lake on September 24th at the Swanson Peterson Funeral Home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.