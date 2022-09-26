It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dale LeRoy Harris, born on May 21, 1946 in Moorhead, Minnesota to parents Josiah "Joe" and Bergie Harris. Dale passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of 76 from cancer.

Dale was a devoted father to two sons Steven, CA and Michael (Reggie), NV and he was a proud grandfather to his grandson Mikey.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.