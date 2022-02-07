Cynthia Rose Hoglund

Cynthia, age 62 of Crystal, passed away at home on February 5, 2022.
She was born on March 10, 1959 in St. Cloud, MN to parents Richard and Lorrayne (Jarmuzek) Winter. She grew up in St. Joseph, MN and moved to Monticello, MN where she graduated from high school in 1977.
Cynthia loved spending time with her family. It was a pure joy for her to watch her grandkids play, and she cherished attending their sporting events, crafting, and making candles.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard Winter; brothers Rick Winter and Eldon Winter; and former husband Jeffrey Hoglund.
She is survived by fiancé David Nemitz; mother Lorrayne Winter; children Jasen Hoglund and Kristine Hoglund-Campbell (Dustin Campbell); grandchildren Keegan, Kameron, and Kolby; siblings John Winter, Jean (David) Brown, Sue (Joel) Dobrovolny, and Paula (Dave) Starkey; sister-in-law Lori Winter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services held Friday, February 11, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to service at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, MN, 763-295-2918, and a luncheon following the service. www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
