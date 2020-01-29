Curtis “Jake” Alan Jacobson, 58, of Moose Pass, AK, formerly of Monticello, MN, died Dec. 22, 2019 in Ninilchik, AK, following several months of heart, lung and cancer issues. Survived by parents Jerry and Karen (Madsen) Jacobson, sister Nancy (Phil) Drazkowski, niece Kayla (Mitch) Coopman and great-nephew Isaac Coopman, all of Monticello, MN; niece Ashley Drazkowski of Golden Valley, MN; step-grandson Blaze Havnen of Seward, AK and partner Angela Lynch of Ninilchik, AK. Curt was a 1979 graduate of Monticello High. In 1981, he married Nancy Bland of Monticello; they divorced in 1987. He married Connie Havnen of Big Lake in 1989; they moved to Moose Pass, AK in 1999 and were divorced in 2005. Curt was co-owner of a precision tool grinding business in Elk River, MN until he moved to Alaska. In Alaska, he was a volunteer firefighter, EMT and EMT trainer and most recently was Chair of the East Peninsula Highway Safety Area. For several years, he worked in fish processing plants in Seward, AK as a refrigeration engineer. In the Austral summers of 2007-08 and 2008-09, he served as a firefighter at McMurdo Station in Antarctica. The past seven years, he was employed at the state security prison in Seward in charge of HVAC. A Firefighter’s Honor Service was held on Jan. 19 at the Community Center of Moose Pass, AK. A Celebration of Life will take place on Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. in the Mississippi Room at the Community Center of Monticello, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to: Moose Pass Fire Dept, PO Box 104, Moose Pass, AK 99631.
Curtis "Jake" Alan Jacobson
To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Jacobson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.