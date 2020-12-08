Curt went home to the Lord December 5, 2020. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 11, 1935 to Arthur and Hazel Larson (deceased). He is survived by his wife Karen (Gronvall) of 62 years; sons, Steven and Thomas (Julie); grandchildren, Evan (Kendyl), Mark, Linnea, and Katarina; sister, Grace Bergstrom; brother, Dennis (Donna); nieces and nephews. Curt graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1953 and from the U of M in 1958. He was a member of Monticello Covenant Church. He was a design engineer for IBM, Rochester, MN for 27 years. After retirement, he was a school bus driver for Hoglund Bus Company, Monticello, MN for 12 years. Curt was a skilled woodworker making creative lathe turnings and building wooden boats. He built a cabin by Lobster Lake, near Alexandria, MN. He helped construct two churches- Rochester Covenant Church, Rochester, MN and Monticello Covenant Church, Monticello, MN. He loved being with his family and enjoyed RV travel, reading and classical music. He will be missed by family and many friends. A private graveside service is planned and a celebration of life in the summer of 2021. Peterson-Grimsmo, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
